Roman Reigns says in-ring career nearing an end in the next couple of years

In a story posted by Vanity Fair, it was revealed that Roman Reigns’ contract will run out after WrestleMania 42 next year.

The Tribal Chief said that he plans to continue working with WWE after that, but knows that his time in the ring is getting shorter an shorter.

“After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max,” Reigns told Variety. “Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment.”

That could mean Reigns would spend more time in Hollywood after his in-ring career is over, telling Variety that while he receives a lot of scripts from Hollywood, he is limited in what he can take due to his WWE job.

The 39-year-old has been with WWE since 2010.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

