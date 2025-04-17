Rollins says he would be The Rock vs. Reigns, Uso believes in hard work (video), Slamovich note

Apr 17, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins (via Outta Pocket) says he would immediately book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns if he was in charge of WWE:

“I’m sick of everyone talking about it, The Rock Vs Roman Reigns, I just want to get it out of the way. Let’s see how much you’ll love it once you actually see it.”

Jey Uso on Being a Believer in Hard Work…

Masha Slamovich vs. Miu Watanabe will be for the TNA Impact Knockouts World Championship …

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jackie Redmond

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal