Rollins says he would be The Rock vs. Reigns, Uso believes in hard work (video), Slamovich note

– Seth Rollins (via Outta Pocket) says he would immediately book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns if he was in charge of WWE:

“I’m sick of everyone talking about it, The Rock Vs Roman Reigns, I just want to get it out of the way. Let’s see how much you’ll love it once you actually see it.”

– Jey Uso on Being a Believer in Hard Work…

– Masha Slamovich vs. Miu Watanabe will be for the TNA Impact Knockouts World Championship …

[BREAKING] Masha Slamovich @mashaslamovich vs Miu Watanabe @uug_p_miu at TJPW LIVE in Las Vegas is now officially a TNA Knockouts World Championship Match! @ThisIsTNA The show is now even more can't-miss for US fans and fans worldwide!https://t.co/MlELEmGrWm#tjpw #tjpwUSA pic.twitter.com/8yAEPLJgxl — TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) April 16, 2025

