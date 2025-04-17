Reigns says he supports Trump, Jey Uso recalls his first match (video), Mariah May update, more

– Roman Reigns told Vanity Fair that he supports Donald Trump but made it clear that he doesn’t agree with everything he does.

“At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership. For us to be what we’re supposed to be—to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing.”

– Jey Uso recalls His first Match

– Mariah May reportedly told AEW close to AEW Revolution that she didn’t want to sign a new deal with the company. There has reportedly been talks within WWE about her joining the company.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Happy 37th Birthday to Dasha Gonzalez

