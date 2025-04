Opening matches on tap for each night of Wrestlemania, more AEW ads at the Las Vegas airport

The opening matches for Night 1 & 2 of WrestleMania this weekend are penciled in:

• Jey Uso vs. Gunther – Night 1

• IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair – Night 2

(source: WrestleVotes Radio – Backstage Pass)

– As seen in Las Vegas:

