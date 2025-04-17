Mone, Page, and Ospreay advance in Owen Hart Cup 2025 tournaments

Three matches in the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament took place on Dynamite last night.

Kicking things off was the Mercedes Mone vs Athena semi final match, a first between the two respective champions. The match was given a lot of time and it was the home town girl TBS champion who advanced to the final and will now meet the winner of the Jamie Hayter vs Kris Statlander match.

“Hangman” Adam Page had to face the wildcard of the tournament in this quarter final match, who ended up being former TNA champion Josh Alexander. Page inflicted Alexander’s first loss in AEW and will now take on Kyle Fletcher in the semi.

In the third tournament match of the night, Will Ospreay bested Konosuke Takeshita in another semi final match that got ample time and limited commercials. He now advances to the final and will face either Page or Fletcher.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

