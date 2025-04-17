Living Colour expected to perform at Wrestlemania, Tony Khan hyped about passing Nitro (video), more

– Living Colour are expected to perform Cult of Personality live at WrestleMania 41 for CM Punk’s entrance in his triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, reports PWInsider.

– Gunther’s new official WWE merch features five stars and the phrase:
“Me performing for you is like reading Shakespeare to a dog”

Tony Khan hyped after AEW Dynamite officially surpasses WCW Nitro with 289 episodes.

