Living Colour expected to perform at Wrestlemania, Tony Khan hyped about passing Nitro (video), more
– Living Colour are expected to perform Cult of Personality live at WrestleMania 41 for CM Punk’s entrance in his triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, reports PWInsider.
– Gunther’s new official WWE merch features five stars and the phrase:
“Me performing for you is like reading Shakespeare to a dog”
– Tony Khan hyped after AEW Dynamite officially surpasses WCW Nitro with 289 episodes.
BEATING HIS CHEST AND ALL.
