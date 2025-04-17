LA Knight on having heat with Drew McIntyre

LA Knight has commented on having heat with Drew McIntyre following the Royal Rumble.

“He had to leave because the show was over. At some point, everybody has to go home. He stormed out? I didn’t even know. No idea.

“I got to the back, I got the monitor, I saw the rest of the deal. He was already back there before I was. His ass got tossed already. I didn’t know anything about it. I didn’t know anything about it until I was sitting at home Sunday night and somebody sent me an article, I was like, ‘Ah, that’s interesting.’

“I can’t tell you the inner workings here, but there were some conversations had.”

(Source: WWEGP)

