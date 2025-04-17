Jey Uso picks his favorite matches (video), note on Omos, Breeze and Riddle headlining in FL

– According to Fightful Select, there’s no injury holding Omos back. “Omos wasn’t injured, and is ready to work and perform,” the report noted. However, sources stated that he simply hasn’t been brought up in creative discussions.

– Jey Uso Picks His Favorite Matches

– BRCW Underground Set for May 18 at The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton, Florida.

Matches include:

BRCW Cruiserweight Championship

Jonny Fairplay (c) vs. Tyler Breeze

Fairplay defends his newly-won title against WWE veteran Tyler Breeze in what’s expected to be a high-flying showdown.

Winner Take All – Tag Team Championship Unification Match

BRCW Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers Vs. CCW Tag Team Champions Ricky Martinez & ERA

Two sets of champions. One set of belts. The stakes couldn’t be higher in this inter-promotional collision.

