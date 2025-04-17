The full list of WWE’s Top 50 WrestleMania matches of all time:

#1. The Undertaker v Shawn Michaels — WM25

#2. Bret Hart v Stone Cold — WM13

#3. The Rock v Hogan — WM18

#4. Randy Savage v Ricky Steamboat — WM3

#5. The Rock v Stone Cold — WM17

#6. Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes — WMXL

#7. Dudleys v Hardys v Edge & Christian — WM17

#8. Andre The Giant v Hogan — WM3

#9. Ultimate Warrior v Randy Savage — WMVll

#10. Ronda Rousey v Becky Lynch v Charlotte Flair — WM35

#11. Bret Hart v Owen Hart — WMX

#12. Razor Ramon v Shawn Michaels WMX

#13. The Rock v Stone Cold — WM19

#14. Bret Hart v Shawn Michaels — WMXll

#15. Ultimate Warrior v Hogan — WMVl

#16. Rhea Ripley v Charlotte Flair — WM39

#17. Kurt Angle v Brock Lesnar — WM19

#18. The Undertaker v Triple H — WM28

#19. Sasha Banks v Bianca Belair — WM37

#20. The Rock and Roman Reigns v Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes — WM40

#21. Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey v Triple H and Stephanie — WM34

#22. Kurt Angle v Shawn Michaels — WM21

#23. The Undertaker v CM Punk — WM29

#24. Stone Cold Steve Austin v Kevin Owens — WM38

#25. Roddy Piper v Bret Hart — WMVIII

#26. The Undertaker v Shawn Michaels — WM26

#27. Randy Savage v Hogan — WMV

#28. Daniel Bryan v Triple H — WM30

#29. The Undertaker v Edge — WM28

#30. The Usos v Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn — WM39

#31. Charlotte v Sasha Banks v Becky Lynch — WM32

#32. Randy Orton v Daniel Bryan v Batista — WM30

#33. Randy Savage v Ric Flair — WMVIII

#34. Shawn Michaels v Ric Flair — WM24

#35. Daniel Bryan v Kofi Kingston — WM35

#36. Becky Lynch v Bianca Belair — WM38

#37. The Undertaker v Triple H — WM27

#38. Eddie Guerrero v Kurt Angle — WM20

#39. GUNTHER v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre — WM39

#40. Brock Lesnar v Roman Reigns — WM31

#41. The Undertaker v AJ Styles — WM36

#42. Mick Foley v Edge — WM22

#43. John Cena v Shawn Michaels — WM23

#44. Seth Rollins v Triple H — WM33

#45. The Undertaker v Batista — WM23

#46. Mr T and Hogan v Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff — WM1

#47. Goldberg v Brock Lesnar — WM33

#48. The Rock v John Cena — WM28

#49. Sting v Triple H — WM31

#50. Seth Rollins v Cody Rhodes — WM38

