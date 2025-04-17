Full list of WWE’s Top 50 WrestleMania matches of all time
The full list of WWE’s Top 50 WrestleMania matches of all time:
#1. The Undertaker v Shawn Michaels — WM25
#2. Bret Hart v Stone Cold — WM13
#3. The Rock v Hogan — WM18
#4. Randy Savage v Ricky Steamboat — WM3
#5. The Rock v Stone Cold — WM17
#6. Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes — WMXL
#7. Dudleys v Hardys v Edge & Christian — WM17
#8. Andre The Giant v Hogan — WM3
#9. Ultimate Warrior v Randy Savage — WMVll
#10. Ronda Rousey v Becky Lynch v Charlotte Flair — WM35
#11. Bret Hart v Owen Hart — WMX
#12. Razor Ramon v Shawn Michaels WMX
#13. The Rock v Stone Cold — WM19
#14. Bret Hart v Shawn Michaels — WMXll
#15. Ultimate Warrior v Hogan — WMVl
#16. Rhea Ripley v Charlotte Flair — WM39
#17. Kurt Angle v Brock Lesnar — WM19
#18. The Undertaker v Triple H — WM28
#19. Sasha Banks v Bianca Belair — WM37
#20. The Rock and Roman Reigns v Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes — WM40
#21. Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey v Triple H and Stephanie — WM34
#22. Kurt Angle v Shawn Michaels — WM21
#23. The Undertaker v CM Punk — WM29
#24. Stone Cold Steve Austin v Kevin Owens — WM38
#25. Roddy Piper v Bret Hart — WMVIII
#26. The Undertaker v Shawn Michaels — WM26
#27. Randy Savage v Hogan — WMV
#28. Daniel Bryan v Triple H — WM30
#29. The Undertaker v Edge — WM28
#30. The Usos v Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn — WM39
#31. Charlotte v Sasha Banks v Becky Lynch — WM32
#32. Randy Orton v Daniel Bryan v Batista — WM30
#33. Randy Savage v Ric Flair — WMVIII
#34. Shawn Michaels v Ric Flair — WM24
#35. Daniel Bryan v Kofi Kingston — WM35
#36. Becky Lynch v Bianca Belair — WM38
#37. The Undertaker v Triple H — WM27
#38. Eddie Guerrero v Kurt Angle — WM20
#39. GUNTHER v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre — WM39
#40. Brock Lesnar v Roman Reigns — WM31
#41. The Undertaker v AJ Styles — WM36
#42. Mick Foley v Edge — WM22
#43. John Cena v Shawn Michaels — WM23
#44. Seth Rollins v Triple H — WM33
#45. The Undertaker v Batista — WM23
#46. Mr T and Hogan v Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff — WM1
#47. Goldberg v Brock Lesnar — WM33
#48. The Rock v John Cena — WM28
#49. Sting v Triple H — WM31
#50. Seth Rollins v Cody Rhodes — WM38