Full list of WWE Superstars and Legends appearing at WWE World

WWE Superstars will be super busy this weekend doing media appearances, community events, and also meeting the thousands of fans who have descended upon Las Vegas for WrestleMania week.

A large chunk of the roster will be available at WWE World over the next five days where fans spent thousands of dollars to meet their heroes.

Most of the Superstars and Legends have sold out of their allocated time so if you were not quick in getting a ticket when they came out, you’re out of luck.

Appearing on Thursday are Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Haku, IRS, Jade Cargill, Kevin Owens, Lita, Motor City Machine Guns, Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Street Profits, Tama Tonga, Ted DiBiase, The Boogeyman, The Godfather, Tiffany Stratton, and Zelina Vega.

Friday there will be AJ Styles, Alpha Academy, Bayley, Big E, Chad Gable, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Finn Balor, Hornswoggle, Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, Lyra Valkyria, Natalya, Penta, R-Truth, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and Ricky Saints.

Meeting fans on Saturday will be Asuka, Braun Strowman, Bron Breakker, Candice LeRae, DIY, Iyo Sky, JD McDonagh, Joe Hendry, Kane, Liv Morgan, Maxxine Dupri, Michelle McCool, Omos, Rikishi, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Miz and Maryse, The Undertaker, and Torrie Wilson.

Sunday will feature Austin Theory, Booker T, CM Punk, Diamond Dallas Page, Ethan Page, Grayson Waller, Jimmy Uso, Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Kelani Jordan, Mick Foley, Mike Tyson, Naomi, Rey Mysterio, Shotzi, Solo Sikoa, Stephanie Vaquer, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Miz, Trish Stratus, and X-Pac.

Rounding up the appearances on Monday are Cora Jade, Dominik Mysterio, Fraxiom, Giulia, Jacob Fatu, Jaida Parker, John Cena, Kairi Sane, LA Knight, Ludwig Kaiser, Oba Femi, Rey Fenix, Rob Van Dam, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Trick Williams, War Raiders, and Xavier Woods.

To see remaining tickets, go to https://store.epic.leapevent.tech/wwe-world-at-wrestlemania/2025.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

