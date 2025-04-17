Eric Bischoff congratulates Tony Khan, Samoa Joe’s TNA Mount Rushmore

– Eric Bischoff congratulates Tony Khan for AEW surpassing WCW Monday Nitro on Turner.

“I want to congratulate Tony Khan and his entire staff. This obviously means a lot to them, and congratulations. It does say a lot about Tony’s commitment. Tony put his own money into this. You can judge the product. I can judge the product. I often have, I just don’t watch it anymore. But the truth is, his vision, his dream, his money, his commitment. So congratulations. Because what he did isn’t easy. No matter how anybody feels about the product, it wasn’t easy and it still isn’t. So congratulations for your effort and no, it doesn’t bother me a bit. It doesn’t mean anything to me. While it does to Tony and company, and I understand why. He put a lot of time and work and money, as I’ve just discussed. So good for them. But no, it doesn’t bother me at all.”

(Source: @83Weeks)

— Samoa Joe (via Insight) officially names his Mt. Rushmore of TNA

“My personal TNA Mt. Rushmore, AJ, Kurt, I put Abyss on there…Jeff Jarrett. I mean, he started the whole deal.

With Abyss, a lot of people don’t realize the amount of punishment, pain and effort that Abyss put into the matches to make them happen. I think he’s one of those underrated guys in the TNA lore, he really is.”

