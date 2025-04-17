Cody talks Cena’s heel turn on ESPN, note on Rusev’s WWE return, The Rock launches “Project Rock”
– Per WrestleVotes, Rusev’s name has appeared on promotional documents, suggesting his return is near. Not only that, he’ll also be using his original name Rusev.
– Cody Rhodes discusses John Cena’s heel turn on First Take:
Cody Rhodes discusses John Cena's heel turn on First Takepic.twitter.com/uAWItYkuVF
— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 17, 2025
– The Rock has launched the new ‘Project Rock’ collection in collaboration with Under Armour, with Drew McIntyre leading the campaign:
The Drew McIntyre video from ProjectRock pic.twitter.com/fjTfGaSWg7
— Ash (@Ash_Andy7777) April 17, 2025
“I’m a big supporter of Drew and grateful for all the value he brings to the WWE, in and out of the ring.”