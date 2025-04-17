Cody talks Cena’s heel turn on ESPN, note on Rusev’s WWE return, The Rock launches “Project Rock”

Apr 17, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Per WrestleVotes, Rusev’s name has appeared on promotional documents, suggesting his return is near. Not only that, he’ll also be using his original name Rusev.

Cody Rhodes discusses John Cena’s heel turn on First Take:

The Rock has launched the new ‘Project Rock’ collection in collaboration with Under Armour, with Drew McIntyre leading the campaign:

“I’m a big supporter of Drew and grateful for all the value he brings to the WWE, in and out of the ring.”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jackie Redmond

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal