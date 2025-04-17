Benjamin gets Orton vibes from Fletcher, Triple H on CM Punk in creative, Gunther vs. Uso note

– Shelton Benjamin (via Huge Pop Radio) says he gets Randy Orton vibes from Kyle Fletcher:

“I get Randy Orton vibes from Kyle Fletcher. I think he has that kind of potential and my match with him only solidified that.

So he’s number one on my this is a guy you wanna build your company around.”

– Triple H (via High Performance) talks about CM Punk disagreeing with creative one day and them working it out.

“We’ve had a couple of moments since his return, there was one moment where he’d return and they told him something creatively and they told me, ‘He does not like this.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll talk to him.’ Went and talked to him. ‘What’s going on?’ I told him the creative and he was like, ‘That’s good, whatever.’ I was like, ‘I know you don’t like it. Everybody’s told me. Let’s be open.’ He complained about what it was and I said, ‘Let’s go sit and talk about it and come up with something good.’ That sort of changed, it was like a paradigm shift for us relationship-wise, and now, it’s a funny thing for me to say, sitting down and being collaborative with CM Punk is one of my favorite things in TV because he shares a very similar view at the end of the day of the business as I do.”

– Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title is set to open night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

