4/17/25 AEW Collision Recap

AEW Collision Results – April 17, 2025

• Collision kicks off with The Death Riders upset after losing the AEW Trios Titles to The Opps

Jon Moxley says he respects Samoa Joe and admits that Joe got the better of him last night

Moxley challenges Joe to a match at Double or Nothing for the AEW World Title

• Kevin Knight beats Lance Archer

• Kris Statlander vs Jamie Hayter in the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament is announced for next week’s Dynamite

• Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander beat Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii

After the match Trent Beretta makes his return and attacks Ishii with a Wrench

Rocky joins in on the attack and Don Callis welcomes him to The Don Callis Family

• Megan Bayne beats Rebecca Scott & Ashley Vox in a Handicap Match

• Adam Cole beats Claudio Castagnoli to retain the TNT Title

• LFI beat Rosario Grillo, KM & LSG

•Nick Wayne beats Komander to become the new ROH TV Champion

Wayne makes history by becoming the youngest ROH TV Champion in ROH History at the age of 19

• Kris Statlander & Julia Hart defeat Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron

