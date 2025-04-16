WWE’s Nick Khan confirms interest in AEW talent, Roman Reigns says she’s a cash cow
– WWE President Nick Khan on the Bill Simmons podcast regarding AEW:
“In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers and we’re happy about that.
When, contractually, they are available to talk to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over.
Nothing but respect for the father who finances it [AEW] and owns the Jaguars and all those other things.”
– Roman Reigns (via X) says he is the cash cow of WWE and haters that call him a part-timer are mad at greatness.
“It’s funny to me, because a lot of people want to call me a part timer, a lot of people got a lot of things to say about my schedule in WWE.
I’m no part timer, I’m a full time cash cow in this company. This business completely lives off of me.”
Work never stops! ☝#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/2pQURJgP8e
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 16, 2025