WWE names their greatest Wrestlemania match, Natalya’s Canadian Mt. Rushmore, AEW/CMLL, more

– AEW is teaming up with CMLL to host AEW Grand Slam Mexico at Arena México in Mexico City on Wednesday, June 18.

As announced by @FOXSportsMX, AEW will partner with @CMLL_OFICIAL to bring #AEWGrandSlamMexico to the historic Arena México in Mexico City on Wednesday, June 18! This marks the first time an AEW event has ever been held in Mexico. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, April 26. pic.twitter.com/nJ64gyS3m3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2025

– Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Natalya gave her Canadian Mount Rushmore without the Harts. She said Edge, Christian, Chris Jericho and Gail Kim.

– WWE has named The Undertaker v Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25 officially as the greatest match in WrestleMania history.

– Happy Birthday to Paul London, Muhammad Hassan, Joe Doering, Mia Yim, Vickie Guerrero & Candy Cartwright today.

