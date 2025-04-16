WWE names their greatest Wrestlemania match, Natalya’s Canadian Mt. Rushmore, AEW/CMLL, more

Apr 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW is teaming up with CMLL to host AEW Grand Slam Mexico at Arena México in Mexico City on Wednesday, June 18.

– Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Natalya gave her Canadian Mount Rushmore without the Harts. She said Edge, Christian, Chris Jericho and Gail Kim.

– WWE has named The Undertaker v Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25 officially as the greatest match in WrestleMania history.

– Happy Birthday to Paul London, Muhammad Hassan, Joe Doering, Mia Yim, Vickie Guerrero & Candy Cartwright today.

