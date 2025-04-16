WWE launching “What’s Your Story?” podcast hosted by Stephanie McMahon

WWE® & Fanatics PARTNER TO LAUNCH “WHAT’S YOUR STORY?” PODCAST HOSTED BY STEPHANIE MCMAHON

Debut Episode Featuring UFC President and CEO Dana White Premieres Thursday, April 17

April 16, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Fanatics announced the launch of “What’s Your Story?” hosted by WWE icon Steph McMahon, with new episodes debuting every other week. The first episode of “What’s Your Story?” premieres Thursday, April 17 and will feature UFC President and CEO Dana White.

“‘Stephanie’s Places’ on ESPN+ inspired me to help tell the stories that shape who we are as people,” said McMahon. “This podcast is the perfect medium to do just that, in a very informal environment, where we can all just be ourselves.”

On “What’s Your Story?”, Steph, alongside her co-host and best friend Elyse, will sit down with some of the most influential figures in sports, business and entertainment to uncover their personal stories of hardship and success. Along the way, Steph will share never-before-heard stories about her own journey, professional career, growing up in the WWE and more. New episodes will be available across all audio platforms and WWE’s YouTube channel, which has amassed more than 108 million subscribers.

In March, WWE announced that Fanatics will partner on producing and distributing all WWE podcasts, strengthening an already successful partnership between the two brands, which includes global e-commerce, licensed merchandise and memorabilia, and more. The expanded partnership includes the recent launch of podcasts such as “What Do You Wanna Talk About” hosted by WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, “The Raw Recap Show” hosted by Megan Morant and Sam Roberts, and others.

About Fanatics

We are building a global digital sports platform. Our vision is to serve sports fans around the world across their digital sports journey. Few passions are as strong as those that sports evoke. Sports provides connections, creates a sense of community, spans generations, inspires hope to achieve the impossible, serves as a platform for social change, and teaches the value of teamwork. We ignite these passions for global sports fans by offering an integrated, personalized, and immersive fan experience across our businesses, which today includes Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, and Fanatics Betting & Gaming.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

