Viewership for the April 7th Raw on Netflix episode

The April 7 Raw barely made it on Netflix’s Top 10 chart, placing #10 in the global list with 2,800,000 viewers recorded. That is the lowest total number of views since the February 24 episode.

Netflix recorded a total of 5,700,000 hours consumed on the show and it was in the top 10 in only seven countries including Bolivia, Ecuador, Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, United Kingdom, and United States.

Notably missing is India, which has failed to crack the top 10 despite WWE having a large following there and moving to Netflix on April 1.

