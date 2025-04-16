Video: New WWE Speed champion crowned
– Sol Ruca defeated Candice Lerae to capture the WWE Speed Championship.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@SolRucaWWE challenges @CandiceLeRae for the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship. Will @CandiceLeRae retain or will we see a new champ?! pic.twitter.com/NeTe4nebZF
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2025
An incredibly talented Superstar now has her first championship in @WWE. Congratulations @SolRucaWWE. pic.twitter.com/2fCW6D4RCa
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 16, 2025
– Alex Shelly vs. Wes Lee announced for this Friday’s WWE Speed.