Video: New WWE Speed champion crowned

Apr 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Sol Ruca defeated Candice Lerae to capture the WWE Speed Championship.

– Alex Shelly vs. Wes Lee announced for this Friday’s WWE Speed.

