Title change on AEW Dynamite

Apr 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Katsuyori Shibata, Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs beats The Death Riders to become The NEW AEW Trios World Championship

After the match Swerve Strickland, Prince Nana, Will Ospreay, Willow Nightingale, Kevin Knight, Speedball Mike Bailey, Tomohiro Ishii, Evil Uno, & Alex Reynolds come to the ring and celebrate.

