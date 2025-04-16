Title change on AEW Dynamite

Katsuyori Shibata, Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs beats The Death Riders to become The NEW AEW Trios World Championship

After the match Swerve Strickland, Prince Nana, Will Ospreay, Willow Nightingale, Kevin Knight, Speedball Mike Bailey, Tomohiro Ishii, Evil Uno, & Alex Reynolds come to the ring and celebrate.

The AEW Locker Room empties out to celebrate the NEW World Trios Champions! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@SamoaJoe | @K_Shibata2022 | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/HfDkVWZkJQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2025

