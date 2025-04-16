Testuya Naito leaving NJPW, Bear Bronson feels he is paying the price

Apr 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Testuya Naito and NJPW have mutually agreed that Naito’s contract won’t be renewed. He will make all of his scheduled appearances, ending May 4. Bushi and NJPW have come to terms on his departure, per Bushi’s request. He will also make all scheduled appearances, ending May 4.

– Bear Bronson responded back to a fan on social media, Bronson feels he’s paying the price for the crime of another.

