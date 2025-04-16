Rollins vs. Punk in a MMA fight?, BUSHI and Naito leaving NJPW, Naomi says Trinity is gone

– Seth Rollins was asked about the idea of an MMA fight with CM Punk, and he didn’t rule it out. “Sure. Yeah, I would,” he said, showing he’s open to the challenge. However, he made it clear he’d approach it professionally, adding, “I mean, I’m not going to just bust into his locker room backstage and start lighten him up.”

Source: Outta Pocket with RGIII

– Naomi tells Nia Jax that Trinity is officially gone and she’s not coming back.

Don’t call me that she’s gone ⚠️ https://t.co/EyQseSMJ7o — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) April 16, 2025

– President Hiroshi Tanahashi comments on Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI leaving NJPW:

“I’m sorry to have shocked and saddened everyone with this news today. I spoke with Naito yesterday. I told him that I wanted him—someone who loves New Japan—to stay with the company until the very end, but his will was firm, and I couldn’t change it. We will respect his wishes and allow him to leave the company. I ask for your continued support for Naito and BUSHI during the remainder of their time together.”

