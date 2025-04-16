Rollins says Hogan is a victim of his own ego (video), Roxanne Perez slated for a big push

Apr 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Seth Rollins on Hulk Hogan:

full video interview:

– @WrestleVotes reports that Roxanne Perez is expected to receive a huge push following WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It was noted that Perez is officially set to be called up to the main roster, likely in the WWE Draft and will be one of the crown jewels of RAW or SmackDown.

