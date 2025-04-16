Rollins says Hogan is a victim of his own ego (video), Roxanne Perez slated for a big push

– Seth Rollins on Hulk Hogan:

Seth Rollins on Hulk Hogan being a BAD PERSON #SethRollins #TeamRollins Full Video: https://t.co/n395Sj8ilN pic.twitter.com/2YiFQfheQ3 — Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) April 16, 2025

full video interview:

– @WrestleVotes reports that Roxanne Perez is expected to receive a huge push following WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It was noted that Perez is officially set to be called up to the main roster, likely in the WWE Draft and will be one of the crown jewels of RAW or SmackDown.

