Nick Khan says WWE is not in the business of stockpiling talent, says WWE is the underdog

– WWE President Nick Khan made a firm statement about the company’s approach to talent management, drawing a clear line between how WWE operates and how some other organizations might handle their rosters. He emphasized that WWE is focused on signing talent with a purpose, not just to keep them off the market. “That’s something we won’t do. We won’t sign and bench people. We sign people who we want to use,” he said, highlighting WWE’s intent to give opportunities to those they bring into the fold.

Khan acknowledged that other companies may take a different approach, signing wrestlers only to leave them inactive. “If another entity signs and benches people now, that’s not something we would do,” he reiterated, making it clear that WWE is not in the business of stockpiling talent without plans for their involvement. He even addressed the broader industry rumors directly: “That’s what I’ve been told from time to time. Not us.”

– Khan says WWE is the “underdog”:

“We’re always the underdog at WWE. We always feel that people underestimate us, that we’re looked down upon. And we like it that way. Like bet against us. We prefer that and allow us to show you what we can do.”

Source: Bill Simmons podcast

