Nick Khan on Cody’s return to WWE, updated look at the WrestleMania stage (photos)

– WWE Nick Khan talked about how things changing in AEW led to Cody Rhodes’ coming back to WWE:

“He took a full bet on himself. He went, he started part of another league. And then you sort of saw him fade out over there. And it’s something that we talked about at WWE. It was like, well, this is interesting. It used to be, hey, this [AEW] is about the wrestlers. This is about empowering the wrestlers. This is, Cody’s one of the co-founders [of AEW]. And then that narrative shifted. And that’s when we decided, when we knew contractually, we could make the call and say, hey, why don’t we get together and have a conversation? The deal was done in minutes and boom, he returned WrestleMania 2022 just 3 years ago. And a year later was in the main event of WrestleMania 2023.

(Source: The Bill Simmons Podcast)

– The latest look at the WrestleMania 41 stage.

