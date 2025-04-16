Lola Vice and Thea Hail advance to Stand & Deliver ladder match

All this six competitors in the NXT Women’s North American title ladder match have been confirmed following last night’s NXT broadcast on CW.

Lola Vice was the first one to qualify on the night, defeating Tatum Paxley and then Thea Hail submitted Karmen Petrovic in the second qualifying match, also securing her Las Vegas show spot.

They now join Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca, Izzi Dame, and Zaria in the ladder match where the winner will become the new NXT Women’s North American champion.

The title was vacated a few weeks ago by Stephanie Vaquer after she won the NXT Women’s title from Giulia.

EXCLUSIVE: @theahail_wwe is back and she’s got one thing on her mind: becoming the Women’s North American Champion at #StandAndDeliver. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jNQ9hngfiE — WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2025

