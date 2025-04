Josh Alexander joins AEW

Former TNA star Josh Alexander is officially All Elite. He was revealed to be Hangman Page’s mystery opponent on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

JOSH ALEXANDER IS THE WILD CARD! He faces Hangman Adam Page RIGHT NOW in the #OwenHartCup !

Don’t miss Josh Alexander’s AEW debut vs Hangman Page tonight in the @owen_foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal, live on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru right NOW! pic.twitter.com/8TzgNIp97c

It’s official: @Walking_Weapon is ALL ELITE!

20 years ago TODAY

I made my debut for ROH on April 16, 2005 in Boston, MA where I joined The Embassy.

Fast forward to April 16, 2025, I’m back in Boston to watch my husband debut and show the world how Elite he is.

Today was beyond special @Walking_Weapon @AEW pic.twitter.com/kusGQtrzbn

— Jade Chung (@JadeChung11) April 17, 2025