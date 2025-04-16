Diamond Dallas Page honored to induct Lex Luger into the WWE HOF

DDP says it’s a huge honor to induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas…

I couldn’t be more proud of my brother, @GenuineLexLuger

Over the past few years, I’ve watched Lex fight like hell to take back control of his life—physically, mentally, and emotionally. And today, all that work paid off in a BIG way.

While we were working on his mobility, my boy @CodyRhodes

dropped by to share something HUGE: Lex is being inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame!

Before we head to Vegas for the big night on April 18th, Lex came down to my new spot, Page’s Retreat, in Panama City Beach so we could train, reflect, and get his mind right for this incredible honor.

This isn’t just about wrestling—it’s about the power of never giving up. The comeback is always stronger than the setback.

Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it

