Darby Allin ready to climb Mount Everst (photo), Nick Khan says CM Punk is not a cancer (video)

Allin announced his intention of climbing Mount Everest last year and was supposed to do it last April but the daredevil broke his foot in March in a match against Jay White, his last scheduled appearance for the company before his trip to Nepal. As previously noted, Allin plans to plant an AEW flag at the top of the mountain if his climb is successful.

– Nick Khan says CM Punk isn’t a cancer and has been a pleasure to work with since returning to WWE.

“It was so obvious to me that he wasn’t a cancer. In having been an agent, you should assume I dealt with some personalities that were not the easiest. That’s simply part of the job. I’ve personally always found Punk to be a true gentleman to deal with.

I always found him to be honest, responsive, and I felt like if he was that way outside of WWE, if given an opportunity to come back to the company, he would be that way. He said would be, and he’s been true to his word and has been a gem to the company.”

