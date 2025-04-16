Chelsea Green reflects on being fired by WWE, Mark Henry says there were a couple of incidents in AEW

Apr 16, 2025 - by James Walsh

Chelsea Green reflects on being heartbroken after she was fired from WWE exactly 4 years ago today.

– In an interview with PokerScout.com, Mark Henry discussed AEW and here are the highlights…

Q: Obviously you were in AEW for a couple of years, how did that go?

A: “You know what? I had a good time at AEW despite the fact there were a couple of incidents that I won’t talk about unless they start talking about it. If they start talking about it, then I’m gonna blast them because those were issues that related to me leaving. But, nonetheless, I met a lot of really cool people, some unbelievable talent. And I have a lot of respect for people in that organization and I wish them well.”

Q: Do you think there’s anything that AEW can do better?

A: “I think everybody can do stuff better. But there’s no singling out. There’s not a knock on them for not having something. There’s a lot of stuff that people at WWE should be doing better. You can’t broad stroke, poke the finger at one company.”

