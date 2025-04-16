Cardona not happy about Chelsea being left off Wrestlemania, possible new WWE PLE, Finkel note
– Kurt Angle (via WrestleBinge) says WWE is possibly planning a huge “Ruthless Aggression” PLE for John Cena.
“John Cena, he’s gonna be immortalized when he retires from WWE. I mean, his last match, whether it be at WrestleMania or whether it be at a PLE in December. I heard some things about that, that they might call the show “Ruthless Aggression.”
– Matt Cardona isn’t happy about US Women’s Champion Chelsea Green being left off WrestleMania 41.
#mattcardona #chelseagreen #WrestleMania41 pic.twitter.com/f2Xz0pZ5jv
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) April 16, 2025
– We lost Howard Finkel five years ago today.
It was 5 years ago we said so long to legendary WWE ring announcer Howard Finkel who died at the age of 69. I was truly honored to have Howard announce many of my WWE matches. Not only was he one of best ring announcers, he was a stellar human being. I have nothing but great… pic.twitter.com/iOBMLj14Zj
— Marc Mero (@MarcMero) April 16, 2025