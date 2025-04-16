Both WrestleMania 41 nights at over 50,000 after more tickets moved

Both WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday pushed more tickets over the past few days as both nights are now over 50,000.

The Saturday show is now at 51,373 according to @WrestleTix while the Sunday show is at 53,072. On both nights, the Allegiant Stadium is set up for 54,595 seats.

Tickets for Saturday went down a little bit and it shows in sales, with over 1,200 sold in three days. Tickets for Sunday also dropped slightly in price, with 645 tickets sold in three days.

Allegiant Stadium can seat up to 65,000 but WWE is blocking a large section due to the massive stage being constructed.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

