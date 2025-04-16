4/16/2023 AEW Dynamite Recap (Spring Break Thru)

Join the Starman as he covers tonight’s live edition of AEW Dynamite

It’s Wednesday and the fireworks go off at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts, as the announce team run down tonight’s card, and we head right into a semi-finals match in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Match 1: Mercedes Mone vs. Athena (Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semi-Finals)

The two grapple in the ring and then tumble out to the ring entrance and up the ramp. The action returns to the ring and the two trade pin falls before Athena takes control of the match and connects with a springboard elbow for a near fall. Mone then counters with a Statement Maker, however, the action tumbles out to the floor as the referee informs Mone that she can’t win the match outside of the ring. Athena then counters Mone with a stunner on the floor as we head into a commercial break.

The match is still out on the floor as we see a replay of Athena taking out Mone with a dive through the ropes. The action returns to the ring as the two trade chops and both trade attempts at a tombstone piledriver until Mone connects with a Lung Blower for a near fall. Mone then connects with two spinning DDTs for another near fall over Athena. Mone then hits the Three Amigos and sets up for a fourth, but Athena counters with three powerbombs, but Mone is able to escape out of another attempt with a backbreaker. Mone then connects with a knee strike that sends Athena out to the floor.

Mone then tries to send Athena off the apron with a German suplex, but Athena is able to block the attempt and connects with a kick to the face and a body slam onto the apron. Athena picks up a near fall and then locks Mone with a crossface, but Mone is able to escape the hold. Athena then drops Mone’s face onto her knees, but Mone is able to roll out to the floor to prevent a pin attempt. Athena then charges at Mone, however, Mone sends her crashing into the guard rail. Athena is able to recover and dropkicks Mone into the railing screen. Back in the ring, Athena tries for the O-Face, but Mone counters and rolls up Athena to pick up the pin fall.

Winner: Mercedes Mone defeated Athena by pin fall to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Mercedes Mone has earned a spot in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament to take on the winner of the Jamie Hayter/Kris Statlander semi-final match, which takes place next Wednesday.

Timeless Toni Storm is then seen looking on from the upper deck of the stands and gives Mercedes Mone a slow clap.

Adam Page is about to be interviewed backstage, but is interrupted by the Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada, where the Bucks say they accept his apology and says it’s like they’re best friends again. They say they can also fix Page’s issues with the Death Riders and Page can go on and win the Owen Hart Tournament, win the title, and come back to the Elite. The Bucks walk away and Okada asks why Page never smiles, and ends it with “Bitch!” which riles Page up, before he walks away.

Tuukka Rask is standing on the stage with the Stanley Cup, who won the cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011, as the announce team plug the NHL Playoffs and the next match in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament match as we head into a commercial.

Match 2: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Josh Alexander (Owen Hart Cup Opening Round Match)

Josh Alexander is the Wild Card entrant in the tournament, who is making his AEW debut tonight. Alexander goes on the quick attack and drops Page with a boot to the face, however, Page is able to mount a comeback and drops Alexander with a strike and sends him out to the floor. The two fight around the ring and Alexander gets hung up on the railing as Page runs off the stage and connects with a diving clothesline over the crowd, to send Alexander to the floor as we head into a commercial break.

We return to the match to see Alexander back in control but Page is able to drop Alexander with a lariat. Page then drops Alexander on the ring apron with a back drop before connecting with a moonsault onto the floor. Back in the ring, Page connects with a Liger Bomb for a near fall over Alexander. Alexander then connects with a strike to the back of the head and a slam for a near fall of his own. Alexander then puts Page into an ankle lock, but Page makes it to the ropes and connects with an enziguri. Page follows with a tombstone piledriver, but Alexander manages to kick out. Page sets up for a Buckshot Lariat, but Alexander rolls out of the ring and lures Page across the ring and drops Page on the apron. Back in the ring, Alexander tries for another ankle lock, but Page is able to roll Alexander up to score the pin fall.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Josh Alexander by pin fall to advance to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament

“Hangman” Adam Page will face Kyle Fletcher in the semi-final round of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Later on tonight, Will Ospreay will take on Konosuke Takeshita to determine who will be in the finals. Fletcher and Don Callis come out as Callis claps his hands and they make their way towards the ring. Page comes out and attacks Fletcher and brings him into the ring and levels him with a clothesline. Callis is seen talking to Josh Alexander, who then goes back into the ring and attacks Page. Fletcher comes back and hits Page with a brainbuster as we head into a commercial break.

The Patriarchy is backstage as Christian Cage appears and tells Nick Wayne that daddy is home. Cage says he has been watching from afar and says he gave him a month on his own to find himself. Cage says he took it upon himself to get Wayne a spot in the NJPW Super Junior’s Tournament and tells him he will keep him busy until then as he will face off against Komander tomorrow night on Collision.

A recap from last Saturday’s Collison is aired where it highlighted the recent actions of FTR. Tony Schiavone then went on to say that FTR has been suspended for a week without pay for their actions.

Match 3: Gates of Agony vs. The Hurt Syndicate (AEW Tag Team Championship)

Toa Liona runs across the ring and attacks Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to get the match started. Both teams trade the advantage in the opening moments until Lashley clotheslines Bishop Kaun out to the floor. Lashley then heads out and sends Kaun into the railing as we head into a commercial break.a

Back to the action, Liona takes Benjamin down with a Samoan Drop and picks up a near fall after hitting a Senton Splash. Lashley is tagged back into the ring and locks Linoa in a Hurt Lock, however, Kaun breaks it up with a kick to Lashley’s face. Lashley is sent out to the floor, where Liona sends him into the railing. Back in the ring, Benjamin connects with a kick to Kaun’s face and a German suplex. Outside of the ring, Lashely takes Liona out with a hard spear. Lashley is tagged into the match and he takes Kaun out with a spear to pick up the pin fall to retain the AEW Tag Team Championship.

Winner: The Hurt Syndicate defeated Gates of Agony by pin fall to retain the AEW Tag Team Championship

MJF’s music hits as he makes his way to the ring after the match. MJF talks about not only having talent, but having more talent in the back. Several ladies in cocktail dresses come out to the ring as MJF says they can all hang out with these ladies, but all he needs is three thumbs up. Benjamin says MJF’s offer is nice, but he needs more time as he motions to his wrist. MJF says he will give Benjamin his watch as long as he gives MJF a thumb’s up. Benjamin toys with giving him a thumbs up, but settles for a thumbs down. MJF then takes his watch off and hands it to Benjamin and says he can have all the ladies tonight. MJF then says when he finally joins the Hurt Syndicate, there will be more watches and ladies. MJF then turns his attention to Bobby Lashley and lets him know that MJF is known for getting what he wants, before leaving the ring. Benjamin shows off his watch to Lashley as the Hurt Syndicate and the ladies leave the ring.

The announce team hypes the match between Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita, which is coming up next after the commercial break.

The Hurt Syndicate is backstage as Bobby Lashley tells MVP that he can’t trust MJF. MVP says it’s business and they can use MJF to get what they want. MVP just wants to celebrate and have a good time right now as they head off with the ladies.

Match 4: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita (Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semi-Finals Match)

The match starts out slow as the two take time to feel each other out. The two then have a series of counters that ends with Ospreay getting the advantage with a takedown. Ospreay continues to methodically pick Takeshita apart, until Takeshita takes Ospreay down with a lariat. Takeshita then connects with a dropkick, which sends him out to the floor. Takeshita then dives onto Ospreay as we head into a commercial break.

We return to the match, where he takes Takeshita down with a springboard elbow for a near fall. The two trade strikes until Takeshita takes Ospreay down with a clothesline. Takeshita follows with a couple of overhead suplexes for a near fall of his own. Takeshita sets up for a move in the corner, but Ospreay counters with a Stun Dog Millionaire and then an Oscutter on the ramp. Back in the ring, Ospreay hits another Oscutter but Takeshita kicks out once again. Takeshita comes back and hits a suplex with a bridge and picks up a very close near fall.

The two begin to trade blows in the ring until Ospreay gets backed into the corner and the referee breaks it up. Takeshita then levels Ospreay with a hard strike and tries to put Ospreay away, but Ospreay counters with a series of kicks and sets up for the Hidden Blade, but Takeshita drops to the canvas. Takeshita then pops up and hits the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Ospreay kicks out of the pin attempt. Ospreay then hits the Hidden Blade and Takeshita kicks out at one. The two then trade each other’s moves for quick pin attempts as the two are down as the referee begins the 10 count.

They both get up at nine and Takeshita heads to the top rope and Ospreay joins on the middle rope. Ospreay then connects with a headbutt, but Takeshita hits Ospreay with a lariat, however, Ospreay lands on his feet and connects with a Hidden Blade, but Takeshita kicks out again. Ospreay goes for another one, but the two trade counters until Ospreay hits a Styles Clash for another near fall. Takeshita then connects with a knee, but Ospreay comes back with a Stormbreaker to finally pick up the pin fall and advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Winner: Will Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita by pin fall to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Match 5: The Death Riders vs. The Opps (AEW Trios Championship)

The Death Riders attacked Hook prior to Dynamite tonight as is unable to compete, so Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata is being joined by Powerhouse Hobbs. All six start going at it as soon as The Opps makes it to the ring. Hobbs and Wheeler Yuta officially get it started in the ring as Hobbs easily powers Yuta around the ring. Samoa Joe is tagged in and continues on the assault for a bit until Shibata comes in

and continues, until Claudio Castagnoli sends Shibata into the guard railing. The Death Riders then take control of the match as Jon Moxley and Castagnoli work together to wear down Shibata as we head into a commercial break.

The Death Riders continue wearing down Shibata as we return from the break, however, Shibata begins to fight back and drives Castagnoli to the mat and makes the hot tag to Joe. Yuta is also tagged in and he is quickly taken down as Joe scores a near fall after hitting a power slam. Moxley is tagged in and he grabs a steel chair, however, Willow Nightingale runs out and takes it away from him. The match then breaks down with everyone getting in on the action, that ends with Joe leveling Moxley with a clothesline.

The Young Bucks begin to make their way down to the ring and they grabs chairs, but they are stopped by Swerve Strickland from the crowd. Swerve sends them into the crowd , while the Shibata and Castagnoli fight on the ramp. Back in the ring, Joe sets Moxley up for the Muscle Buster, but Yuta breaks it up. Moxley then tries to go for the Death Rider, but Joe counters with the Coquina Clutch to win the match by submission to win the AEW Trios Championship.

Winners: The Opps defeated the Death Riders by submission to win the AEW Trios Championship.

Will Ospreay leads the locker room to the ring to celebrate the Opps’ victory as the 289th episode of AEW Dynamite comes to a close.

