WWE and Fanatics announce Cody Rhodes podcast What Do You Wanna Talk About

WWE and Fanatics announced a new podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About, hosted by current WWE champion Cody Rhodes. It will be sponsored by Wheatley American Vodka.

The podcast will premiere later this month and new episodes will drop biweekly on all podcast platforms and WWE’s YouTube channel.

What Do You Wanna Talk About features Rhodes in one-on-one conversations with different WWE Superstars and Legends as they discuss stories, career-making moments, behind-the-scenes insights, and all this while drinking cocktails made with Wheatley Vodka.

WWE and Fanatics announced a partnership in March for podcasts, furthering their working relationship. Their first podcast, The Raw Recap show, is already on the air, and a new post-PLE podcast will debut after WrestleMania 41.

WWE and @Fanatics today announced the launch of “What Do You Wanna Talk About”, a podcast hosted by @CodyRhodes. The first episode will debut later this month, with new episodes launching every other week.https://t.co/K6TwTnvXvc pic.twitter.com/5xxzMpso67 — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2025

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

