Viewership numbers for WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision

– Last Friday’s episode of Smackdown drew 1,551,000 viewers, down 27,000 viewers from the previous week. The show had a 0.45 rating in 18-49, down 0.02 from the prior episode but was #1 on cable and #1 in all of television for the night, beating its nearest competitor by 0.16.

– Collision last Saturday drew 455,000 viewers, way up by 120,000 viewers compared to the prior week. It’s the fourth best number of 2025 so far. The show had a 0.12 rating in 18-49, up 0.04 from last week’s episode. No cable rankings are available as of press time.

(Ratings credits: Programming Insider, Wrestlenomics)

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

