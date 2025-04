Updated card for Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver

Full card for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver on WrestleMania Saturday:

– Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans – NXT Championship

– Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia vs. Jaida Parker – NXT Women’s Championship

– Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page – NXT North American Championship

– Fraxiom (c) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger – NXT Tag Team Championship

– The D’Angelo Family vs. DarkState

– Izzi Dame vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail – NXT Women’s North American Championship ladder match

– Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 contenders’ match (pre-show)

