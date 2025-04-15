The O2 In London To Host AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door August 24

April 15, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that The O2 in London will host
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, August 24, marking the first time AEW has ever held
an event at the legendary venue. In addition, AEW will make its Scotland debut for a very
special dual taping of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on
Wednesday, August 20.

Tickets for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door at The O2 and AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at
OVO Hydro go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 AM Local Time via AEWTix.com and livenation.co.uk.
Fans interested in exclusive presale opportunities can register for early access
at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWUK2025.

Additional information regarding both events will be available in the coming weeks. For the
latest information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com.

