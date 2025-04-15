The O2 In London To Host AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door August 24

AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision To Make Scotland Debut At OVO Hydro August 20

Tickets For Both Events On Sale Friday, May 2

April 15, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that The O2 in London will host

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, August 24, marking the first time AEW has ever held

an event at the legendary venue. In addition, AEW will make its Scotland debut for a very

special dual taping of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on

Wednesday, August 20.

Tickets for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door at The O2 and AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at

OVO Hydro go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 AM Local Time via AEWTix.com and livenation.co.uk.

Fans interested in exclusive presale opportunities can register for early access

at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWUK2025.

Additional information regarding both events will be available in the coming weeks. For the

latest information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com.

As announced by AEW CEO @TonyKhan exclusively to @1AaronPaul of @BBCLondonNews, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will be held on Sunday, 24 August at the @TheO2 in London, UK! In addition #AEW debuts in Scotland with #AEWDynamite & #AEWCollision at @OVOHydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, 20… pic.twitter.com/5oU3yPwfkb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2025

