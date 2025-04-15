Shawn Michaels reveals reason of several multi-matches at Stand & Deliver

Speaking on the Bobby Bones Show podcast ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver, Shawn Michaels explained why there are several matches which are not single matches at this weekend’s premium live event.

In a card of five matches, only one match is a singles match while the rest have all three or more persons involved, something which fans complained about in the lead up to the show.

Michaels, who books NXT, acknowledged that a lot of people don’t like it but said it was the only way to get every hard-working men and women on the card.

“Not all of them get an opportunity to be on PLEs or to be on those road shows, to be on those televisions that are on the road that we’ve been doing so much more of lately,” Michaels explained. “We want to give as many people as we can an opportunity to perform on the biggest weekend. That’s the reason people get into this line of work to have that experience, to have those moments.”

HBK hopes that this Saturday, there will be a lot of standouts at the show and they always keep an eye out on those whose performance goes above and beyond what’s expected of them.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

