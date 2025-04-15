Seth Rollins calls CM Punk “a con artist”

Seth Rollins delivered a fierce and emotional takedown of CM Punk’s career decisions, particularly criticizing his move to AEW and eventual return to WWE. Rollins didn’t mince words, calling Punk “a thief,” “a scavenger,” “a fake martyr,” “a snakeoil salesman,” and “a con artist.” He accused Punk of manipulating fans and peers alike: “He will sell you a false bill of goods at every turn with no apologies, with zero responsibility.”

Rollins took issue with Punk’s exit from WWE, saying he “left this place, ghosted all of his friends.” While he acknowledged that personal struggles are part of life — “If you have your own personal crap to deal with, that’s life, I get it” — he slammed Punk for allegedly asking others to abandon their careers for him: “To then ask people to leave their jobs, leave their security, leave their dreams behind out of loyalty to you, and when they don’t, you start to tear these people down in the media anyway you can.”

He also blasted Punk’s AEW run, criticizing him for taking “money from some billionaire’s kid [Tony Khan] to come back to the business that you’ve forsaken” only to eventually wear out his welcome there as well. “And now you want to come back and take our money and wave the flag,” Rollins added, concluding with a powerful statement: “I cannot tell you the absolute disgust in my veins that I have for CM Punk. There is no comparison.”

Source: Not Just Football with Cam Heyward

