Poster for WWE’s Backlash PLE, Three way match set for NJPW Resurgence
– Mercedes Moné vs AZM vs Mina Shirakawa is official for NJPW Resurgence on May 9th!
The first matches are SET for #njresurgence May 9!
ELP vs Takeshita for the NEVER gold!
Ishii vs Moloney for the #njpwSTRONG title!
A three way for STRONG Women's gold!
Templario & TJP challenge for tag titles!
https://t.co/dzssY8iuii
️https://t.co/eOLc5yUlRB pic.twitter.com/PeLN4VjOla
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 15, 2025
– Official Poster for Backlash, which will take place at the home of Randy Orton.
#backlash #wwe pic.twitter.com/iH8j05VUby
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) April 15, 2025