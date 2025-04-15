Poster for WWE’s Backlash PLE, Three way match set for NJPW Resurgence

Apr 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Mercedes Moné vs AZM vs Mina Shirakawa is official for NJPW Resurgence on May 9th!

– Official Poster for Backlash, which will take place at the home of Randy Orton.

