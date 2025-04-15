Poster for WWE’s Backlash PLE, Three way match set for NJPW Resurgence

– Mercedes Moné vs AZM vs Mina Shirakawa is official for NJPW Resurgence on May 9th!

The first matches are SET for #njresurgence May 9! ELP vs Takeshita for the NEVER gold! Ishii vs Moloney for the #njpwSTRONG title! A three way for STRONG Women's gold! Templario & TJP challenge for tag titles! https://t.co/dzssY8iuii

️https://t.co/eOLc5yUlRB pic.twitter.com/PeLN4VjOla — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 15, 2025

– Official Poster for Backlash, which will take place at the home of Randy Orton.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

