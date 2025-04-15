NXT, Wrestlemania Go Home Show, 4/15/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT. Booker T, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph are on the call! NXT’s Stand and Deliver Event is this weekend.

Announced Card:

NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee vs. Lexis King

NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match: Briggs & Inamura vs. No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Hank & Tank vs. The Culling vs. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

The Dark State (Saquon Shugars, Cutler James & Dion Lennox) VS The D’Angelo family in a Parking Lot Fight

Match 1. NA #1 Contenders Match. Ethan Page VS Eddy Thorpe VS Wes Lee VS Lexis King

The Champion, Ricky Saints joins the announce team. In the ring, everyone attacks King and he is tossed from the ring. Thorpe, Page and Lee then all go at it, with Wes’s kicks showcased. Page lands a rope assisted code breaker on Lee for two. Lee eventually catches everyone on the top and delivers a massive tree of woe. They end up on the floor next and Thorpe is pushed into Saints by Page. Saints loses it and the ref tosses him. Page taunts the champ as he leaves. Back from a tv break, Page has King in a crab. Thorpe jumps on King and puts on a crossface. Lee breaks it up. King knocks Thorpe off the top rope. We then see and incredible 4 man whisper in the wind. Lee took the dive off the top. He then goes to the top, but King throws him to the floor and swantons Thorpe. Lee hits a meteora off the top on Thorpe next. Pins were broken up after every high spot. Page hits a twisted grin on King and it is over.

Winner and #1 Contender for the NA Title, Ethan Page

Saints comes threw the crowd and spears Page, who was cutting a promo after the match.

We get a lifetime career retrospective for Jordynne Grace. They go her time from the indies to TNA. This was cool with lots of old footage. Then we get the ladies involved in the NA ladder title match all have a promo together backstage. Two spots are still remaining.

Match 2. N American Ladies ladder match qualifier match. Tatum Paxley (with Gigi Nolan) VS Lola Vice

Vice takes down Paxley and two work the mat for the first few minutes. They take turns from their with rollups and mat based submissions. Back on their feet, Vice sidewalk slams Tatum, who bails to the floor. Gigi gives Tatum time to get a breath by taunting Lola. Paxley then rams Lola’s arm into a post. Back from a break, Paxley is shown in the ring taking it to Vice with a series of splashes. Vice finally having enough, side steps Tatum and lands a series of kicks and a hip attack. The two end up on the top. Paxley delivers a superplex for two. Paxley then goes for a top rope move, but eats a superkick and a backfist and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Lola Vice

We get a Guilia vignette next. She explains her actions last week, when she betrayed her friend, NXT Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. Ava sets up a women’s multi team tag match for the weekend.

Match 3. Gauntlet Match for #1 Contenders. Hank and Tank VS Tyson and Tyriek (with Wes Lee) (start the match)

Tyson and Tyriek are all over Hank to start the match, but Tank tags in and they double Tyson and hit a high low move and it is over. The Culling (Niko Vance and Brooks Jensen) head out next. Vance and Jensen come out hot, but Hank and Tank overcome that and they just overpower Niko and Jensen with a series of double splashes. They only can muster a two before another tv break. Apparently Jensen and Niko face planted Hank into the announce desk from the apron during the break. He is taking a beating, but delivers a clothesline and tags in Tank, but the ref didn’t see it and the beating continues. Hank is bleeding from the mouth. Hank slips a suplex attempt and tags Tank. He comes in Hot and shoulders, lariats and punches both Culling members. Jensen finally lands a spin kick as Tank was coming off the top. The Culling go for a top rope double team, but Tank reverses the move into a crossbody off Niko’s shoulders and pins Jensen. Out next is the NQCC head out. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne jump Hank and Tank right away. They continue with power based tandem moves. Borne also lands a massive blind dropkick on Hank. Tavion goes to the ground and pound next. Hank finally tags in. He picks up the momentum and then crushes Tavion the outside. Borne then suicide dives on Hank and Tank on the floor as we go to break. Tavion and Hank trade suplexes in the ring. Hank saves a pin attempt after a Tavion clothesline. Hank then pulls Borne out of the ring and Tank rolls up Tavion for the pin. Out last comes Briggs and Inamura. Hank and Tank are gassed. Inamura lands a suplex for two on Hank. Briggs enters and he taunts Hank and pulls his hair. He then punt kicks Hank and sidewalks him. Inamura then chops Hank repeatedly in the corner, followed by a Briggs boot to the face. After a chokeslam onto the knee of Inamura, Hank looks done, but NO, Hank rolls up Briggs and it is over.

Winners and #1 contenders, Hank and Tank. We see The Champs, Fraxiom backstage looking on.

We get a Jaida Parker backstory next. She cuts a spirited promo on her life.

The D’Angelo Family (minus Tony) meet DarkState in a parking lot brawl.

This isn’t a match and is also cinematic. They come with weapons and they use them on each other all over the outside and work their win. We have no announcers in this match. People are thrown threw walls, into lockers and more. Fire extinguishers are even sprayed in faces. The underboss is speared into a garage door and then Tony D’Angelo pulls up in a car and comes out with a crowbar and runs off DarkState after beating them with it. Tony then tells off Stacks for going over his head. Stacks and Tony embrace and a match is set between the two groups for Stand and Deliver.

We get a vignette with the NXT Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. The focus of this is about her love of her country and family.

All this promo videos with the ladies will set up the title match this weekend. Hank and Tank then cut a promo back stage with Fraxiom. Cora Jade asks Roxanne Perez to be her partner in the ladies tag match this weekend. Andre Chase is then asked by Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors to reopen Chase U. Andre explains he is scared to fail his students. Then Thea Hail walks up and says you didn’t’ fail me. She then is congratulated as a graduate and walks off to her qualifier N American Title match.

Match 4. Final Spot in the N American Ladder Match Qualifier Match. Karmen Petrovic (with Ashante The Adonis) VS Thea Hail

Karmen strikes first, but Thea counters. Thea then lands the first significant move with a slam and double underhook DDT into a armbar submission.

Winner and final Ladder match Contestant… Thea Hail

Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans and NXT Champion, Oba Femi promo segment. Trick comes out first and runs down Oba and Evans. Oba comes out and says he talks like he is still the man, but he isn’t. He is just a broken record. Oba tells him this is his last chance at the title. Trick starts his verbal come back and Evans comes out next and tells Trick to just shut up. He then dismisses Trick and turns to Oba. He says he is the only one who dropped him off his feet the last few weeks. He tells Oba he is a future Wrestlemania main eventer. He says his time is now. Oba says he is the person the show revolves around. He then calls Evans the future, but he is a child. Evans is then thrown from the ring by Trick and Oba. Trick and Oba brawl, then Evans flies back in the ring and takes them both out and holds the belt high to end the show.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

