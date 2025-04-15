Notes on Jeff Cobb, Mercedes Monè, and Dory Funk Jr.

– Jeff Cobb clears up the rumors about him.

Wow! Overwhelmed by the messages and support, and hate , it’s very much appreciated! So I just wanted to clear up any rumors and innuendos. Yes, it is in fact 100% true that the Monster Matanza Cueto, from Lucha Underground fame, was in FACT watching my matches from his cell… — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) April 15, 2025

– Mercedes Monè says Athena is one of the greatest Women’s Wrestlers of all time:

“I’m going to be performing and wrestling against Athena, who is the longest Ring of Honor champion of all time. She’s held this title for over 800 days. Insane. And she is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time,”

(source: Toucher & Hardy)

– Dory Funk Jr. Farewell Signing Las Vegas

