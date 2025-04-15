Notes on Jeff Cobb, Mercedes Monè, and Dory Funk Jr.

Apr 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Jeff Cobb clears up the rumors about him.

Mercedes Monè says Athena is one of the greatest Women’s Wrestlers of all time:

“I’m going to be performing and wrestling against Athena, who is the longest Ring of Honor champion of all time. She’s held this title for over 800 days. Insane. And she is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time,”

(source: Toucher & Hardy)

Dory Funk Jr. Farewell Signing Las Vegas

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jazmyn Nyx

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal