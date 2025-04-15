Mariah May update, Seth Rollins no fan of Dave Meltzer’s star ratings (video)

– Mariah May is still under contract with AEW and is not expected to appear elsewhere anytime soon. Sources suggest her deal could last through November 2025 or potentially longer. She hasn’t been active on the road since her storyline with Toni Storm concluded at AEW Revolution. While there were unconfirmed rumors she requested her release, she remains under contract. WWE sources acknowledged her talent but noted she is currently signed with another promotion.

(Source: PWInsider)

– Seth Rollins told Cam Heyward on his ‘Not Just Football’ show how stupid the ratings are as it’s just one man and his opinion!

Seth Rollins destroyed Dave Meltzer & his goofy star ratings. “Dave’s never been in the ring. He doesn’t know what story is being told. He doesn’t understand how that plays into anything that’s happening. He’s just rating it based on his own eye test.” IT'S OVER FOR MELTZER pic.twitter.com/LD8pXyjRWw — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) April 15, 2025

