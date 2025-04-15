Drew McIntyre on fans: “I’m worried about you guys”

Drew McIntyre delivered a fiery and humorous PSA for fans heading to Las Vegas for WrestleMania, blending excitement with serious advice — all in classic Drew fashion. Emphasizing that “pro wrestling is on fire” and we’re “in a golden age, beyond golden age,” Drew expressed concern for fans potentially ruining the experience and said, “I’m worried about you guys. I’m concerned you’re gonna f*** it up.” To help out, he offered a list of dos and don’ts, insisting: “If you have a bad interaction, a bad experience, you f*** things up, then it is totally on you for not listening to Drew McIntyre.”

Among the dos, Drew encouraged fans to “be respectful to any wrestlers you see, and each other. But mostly us, it’s our busiest work week of the year.” He reminded fans that wrestlers might be rushing to appearances, the gym, or rare family visits. He also begged, “wear deodorant, please wear deodorant,” and gave a special shoutout to independent wrestling: “Support local indie wrestling… the atmosphere is incredible.”

Then came the don’ts, where Drew didn’t hold back. He called out fans who loiter at airports with stacks of merch: “It’s bulls***, it’s taking the piss, it’s taking advantage.” He stressed that there are plenty of official signings for autographs and photos. When it came to hotels, he was blunt: “F*** off, stay away from the hotel, that’s the safe space… It’s our home for the week.” He asked fans to respect wrestlers’ families and personal space, saying, “Would you like someone coming into your house, shoving a camera in your face, in your kid’s face?”

Drew also warned fans not to interrupt wrestlers mid-conversation, linger awkwardly, or ask for merchandise to be signed in public spots like restaurants or gyms: “Take a quick photo, don’t ask for merch to be signed, and once again, not the f*****’ hotel.” One of his final warnings was about using real names: “Don’t call people by their real names. That’s a surefire sign we need to run the f*** away.” He added that it’s especially creepy toward female superstars.

Wrapping up, Drew reminded everyone to come together to celebrate what they love: “Talk about the thing we love, and brought us together, professional wrestling and WrestleMania.” And with full confidence, he declared: “It’s gonna be the biggest one yet, and I guarantee Drew McIntyre is gonna steal the weekend.”

