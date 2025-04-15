Could Mariah May be headed to WWE?

Belief within AEW is that former Women’s Champion Mariah May is ‘heading to WWE’, while people within WWE know she wants to join the company. May’s AEW contract is believed to expire sometime later this year.

People close to May said prior to her signing with All Elite Wrestling that ‘her dream was to do to WWE.’

Dave Meltzer/Bryan Alvarez via Wrestling Observer Radio say there’s belief that Mariah May is leaving AEW for AEW.

Alvarez: “I was given the impression it’s a 2-year deal that she signed originally, so you can do the math. I have heard the same thing. At least in AEW, there’s a belief she’s heading to WWE.”

Meltzer: “I know from people in WWE…they know she wants to go there. I don’t know when her contract is up, everyone seems to think it’s this Summer.”

– As previously noted, Mariah May shared a quote to Instagram amid her AEW contract expiration.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

