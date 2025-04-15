Chelsa Green not scheduled for Wrestlemania 41, Topps announces Debut Patches for WWE

– According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE sources have said that Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green isn’t scheduled for WrestleMania 41 despite pitches for her to host the show. Fightful reported that as of late last week, Green would not be hosting the show or defending her championship. The outlet asked sources connected to WWE creative about Green and were told once the overall show is formatted, there could be a skit or segment involving Green added, though that wasn’t the case the last two times Fightful inquired.

– Topps have announced that Debut Patches are coming to WWE:

“When a superstar has their first match on Raw or SmackDown, they will wear the corresponding Debut Patch on their gear.

After the match, the patch will be placed into a signed 1/1 trading card & inserted into one lucky pack.”

