AEW will debut in Scotland with Dynamite

Apr 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan announced that AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will take place on Sunday, 24 August at The O2 in London, and AEW will debut in Scotland with Dynamite and Collision at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday, 20 August.

