AEW running ads at the Las Vegas airport, new AEW trademark, match added to NXT Stand & Deliver, more

– Tony Khan is running ads for AEW in the Las Vegas airport, during WrestleMania week.

Tony Khan paid to run AEW advertisements at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas during #WrestleMania week! SMART MOVE pic.twitter.com/Cc4hUB0N2x — We R Wrestling (@WeRWrestlingg) April 15, 2025

– AEW has filed to trademark Called …

“AEW Summer Blockbuster”

– Tony D, Channing Stacks Lorenzo, & Luca Cruisfino vs. Darkstate has been announced for NXT Stand & Deliver.

– Dixie Carter via X:

So excited about this partnership with @tdmidenim to create sustainable denim from industrial hemp 100% grown and processed in the @Rivetandjeans @SourcingJournal https://t.co/lVBdOvocmP — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) April 15, 2025

