AEW running ads at the Las Vegas airport, new AEW trademark, match added to NXT Stand & Deliver, more

Apr 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Tony Khan is running ads for AEW in the Las Vegas airport, during WrestleMania week.

– AEW has filed to trademark Called …

“AEW Summer Blockbuster”

– Tony D, Channing Stacks Lorenzo, & Luca Cruisfino vs. Darkstate has been announced for NXT Stand & Deliver.

– Dixie Carter via X:

