WWE News and Notes

– Triple H (via the Flagrant podcast) says the internet and complaining on there is not real life:

“Here’s the beautiful thing about our world: The internet is not real life. And the bitching and the f—ing complaining that is on there is not real life,” he declared, underlining the disconnect between social media noise and actual fan response. He pointed out how misleading online narratives can be, adding, “You could read the internet and it’ll sound like this thing is dead.”

Using Cody Rhodes as a prime example, Triple H challenged the idea that online sentiment dictates success. “I’ll use Cody as the example — ‘Cody’s already jumped the shark, he’s dead as a babyface.’ Really?” he said sarcastically. Then he contrasted that with the real-world reaction Cody receives night after night: “I don’t know. I’m in an arena with 10-15,000 people every night going apesh-t for me, selling the most merchandise.”

He concluded by calling out the unreliability of internet opinions: “But sure, whatever you want to say on the internet, that’s the golden rule.”

– Happy 50th Birthday to Lita.

– Since making his return to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has only been pinned by four superstars:

* Roman Reigns

* Drew McIntyre

* The Rock

* Solo Sikoa

– The poster for WWE WrestleMania on Netflix.

