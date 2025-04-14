WWE announces dates and locations for 10 TV tapings in July and August

WWE today announced the locations of 10 upcoming Raw and Smackdown television tapings across the United States and Canada.

Raw on July 7 is from Providence, Rhode Island at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, on July 14 in Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena, on July 21 in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center, on July 28 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena, and on August 11 in Quebec City, QC, Canada at Centre Vidéotron.

Smackdown on July 11 is from Nashville, Tennessee at the Bridgestone Arena, on July 18 in San Antonio, Texas at the Frost Bank Center, on July 25 in Cleveland, Ohio at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, on August 8 in Montreal, QC, Canada at Bell Centre, and on August 15 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden.

Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10AM local time.

